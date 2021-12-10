Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,710.86

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($35.95).

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($36.48) to GBX 3,061 ($40.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($43.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.20) to GBX 2,710 ($35.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($45.51), for a total value of £241,956 ($320,854.00). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($42.14), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($593,625.62). Insiders have sold 28,186 shares of company stock valued at $92,902,708 over the last 90 days.

LON:ADM remained flat at $GBX 3,088 ($40.95) during mid-day trading on Friday. 449,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,576. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,829 ($37.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,044.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,221.94. The stock has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

