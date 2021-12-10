Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $93.13

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.