Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $8.17

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

