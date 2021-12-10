Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 21.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.