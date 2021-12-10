Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.69.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.