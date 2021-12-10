Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $11.33

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 21,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,695 shares of company stock worth $2,966,865 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.