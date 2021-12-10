Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 94,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.