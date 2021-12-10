Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $35.82

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.