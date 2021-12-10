Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $18.85

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$18.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.