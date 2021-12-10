Brokers Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

BLDR opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

