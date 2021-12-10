Brokers Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.