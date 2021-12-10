Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

