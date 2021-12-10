Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,724. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

