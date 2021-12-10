Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

BRO stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

