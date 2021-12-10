BZEdge (BZE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 275.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 367.1% higher against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

