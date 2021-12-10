Cadence Bank NA Has $335,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $396.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.07 and its 200 day moving average is $390.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.