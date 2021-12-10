Cadence Bank NA Takes $221,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $256.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

