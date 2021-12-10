Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

