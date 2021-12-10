Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 227.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

