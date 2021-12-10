Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.64 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

