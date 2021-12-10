Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 670.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $534.05 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.61 and a fifty-two week high of $551.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.