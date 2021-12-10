Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,675. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

