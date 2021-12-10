Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $52.12. 1,503,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

