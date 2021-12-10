Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.38.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CPE traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $52.12. 1,503,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.