Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $72.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 688,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

