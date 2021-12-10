Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.66.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

