Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,636 call options.
NYSE CNQ opened at $41.48 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.
CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
