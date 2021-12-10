Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,636 call options.

NYSE CNQ opened at $41.48 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

