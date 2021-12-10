Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

