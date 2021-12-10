Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.18 and traded as low as C$10.08. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

