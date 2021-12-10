Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 33,798 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.49 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

