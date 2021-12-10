Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.53% of Chimera Investment worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CIM stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

