Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

