Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $41,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

