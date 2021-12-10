Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

FLR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

