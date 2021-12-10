Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

IYT traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $270.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,023 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

