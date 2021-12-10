Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

