Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.14 and its 200 day moving average is $298.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

