Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

