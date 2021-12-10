Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 6,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,123. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.