Capital Management Corp VA Trims Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,195 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of KL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 13,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

