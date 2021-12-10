Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 97,921 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 97,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

