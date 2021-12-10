Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,498 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the period.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

