Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

