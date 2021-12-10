Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 124.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFQY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. 4,051 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95.

