Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 39,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,616. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.