Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $62.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,760. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.44 million, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

