CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,929. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $38,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

