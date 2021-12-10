Carol Kavanagh Purchases 14,999 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,127.36).

SDY stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £335.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.30 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

