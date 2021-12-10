Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $56.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

