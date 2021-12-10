Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

TAST stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

