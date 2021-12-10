Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

