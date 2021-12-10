Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 358,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 168,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.08 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

